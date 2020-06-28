News

Worldwide, COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10 Million and Keep Increasing

Worldwide, COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10 Million and Keep Increasing

A worker wears protective gear as he sprays disinfectant, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

According statistics by John Hopkings university, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 10 million, with a global death toll of approximately half a million.

The most affected countries are the US, Brazil, Russia and India, standing at more than 2.5 million, 1.3 million, 600,000 and 500,000 cases respectively.

In Egypt, while the government has taken on new measures to ‘co-exist’ with the virus, cases have reached almost 64,000 with a death toll of 2,700.

The staggering number, which took around seven months to come about across over 200 countries, only shows prospects of increasing as various countries worldwide ease lock-down measures, especially due to economic repercussions brought on by the pandemic.

Indeed, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020. Shortly after, international flights temporarily halted, borders closed and citizens worldwide were encouraged to stay at home, abide by social distancing measures and wear masks as to keep themselves and others safe.

With daily life beyond the home resuming, there is, however, still no consensus on a vaccine as human-trials on various options are ongoing. It would take no less than a year before a vaccine could be made available and even longer for it to be distributed.

The re-opening measures are not without risks; indeed, some countries such as China and Singapore have experienced second waves of quick infection rates.

Beating the Drums of War? Egypt’s National Security Threat and the Nile Dispute
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Resume Negotiations on GERD

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Resume Negotiations on GERD

Egyptian StreetsJune 27, 2020
Read More

After a Long Hiatus, EgyptAir to Resume International Flights to 29 Destinations

Egyptian StreetsJune 26, 2020
Read More

Mohamed Salah Becomes First Egyptian To Win English Premier League

Egyptian StreetsJune 26, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Medical Syndicate Slams PM’s Statement ‘Blaming’ Doctors for COVID-19 Deaths

Egyptian StreetsJune 24, 2020
Read More

Cairo No Longer the City that Never Sleeps? Early Shopping Closing Hours ‘Permanent Decision’

Egyptian StreetsJune 24, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Activist Sanaa Seif Arrested After Alleged Assault Outside Tora Prison

Egyptian StreetsJune 24, 2020
Read More

Egypt Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions, Moves to ‘Coexist’ With the Virus

Egyptian StreetsJune 23, 2020
Read More

As Tourism Reignites, Egypt Scraps Visa Fees Until October 2020 for Three Governorates

Egyptian StreetsJune 21, 2020
Read More