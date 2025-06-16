Egypt Begins Supplying Gas to Jordan Amid Israeli Pipeline Disruption

Egypt has started pumping 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to Jordan to help operate power plants, according to officials cited by Asharq Bloomberg. The move comes after Israeli gas supplies were disrupted following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran.

Jordanian officials said the Egyptian supplies will continue until Israeli flows resume. No timeline or reason for the Israeli suspension, reportedly linked to the shutdown of the Leviathan offshore field, has been disclosed.

The halt has triggered energy shortfalls in both countries, prompting Egypt to divert natural gas from some industrial sectors, including iron production, as part of emergency measures.

This supply arrangement builds on a bilateral agreement signed in Cairo in December 2024, under which Jordan will rely on Egypt’s floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) through 2026.

The agreement aims to reduce energy costs and enhance resource efficiency, ahead of the completion of a new LNG port in Aqaba.

Under the deal, Egypt provides Jordan with priority access to LNG regasification infrastructure and allows flexible usage with minimal fixed costs, significantly reducing Jordan’s reliance on its current port operations.

The agreement is part of a broader effort by both countries to deepen energy cooperation and respond to regional supply challenges with shared infrastructure.

This comes amid one of the most direct and intense exchanges between Iran and Israel in years. The latest round of violence began on 13 June, when Israeli strikes targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing at least 78 people, according to Iran’s UN envoy.

In retaliation, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting further Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure and defense facilities. The ongoing tit-for-tat has raised regional tensions and drawn international concern over the risk of a wider conflict.

Egypt has called for urgent international efforts to prevent further escalation and preserve regional stability.