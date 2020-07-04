Police Detain Ahmed Bassam Zaki, Man Accused of Raping, Assault and Harassing Over 50 Women

Egyptian Streets can confirm that Ahmed Bassam Zaki, the man accused of raping, sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of women, has been detained pending further investigations.

Sabah Khodir, one of the activists instrumental in exposing Zaki through Instagram stories, confirmed to Egyptian Streets news of his detention.

Zaki was reportedly arrested to prevent him possibly leaving Egypt and in preparation for official complaints being made by his victims in the next 48 hours.

The National Council of Women and a team of lawyers are currently working on the case and are urging women and girls who have been victims of Zaki’s sexual misconduct to come forward and to contact them as soon as possible to ensure his indictment. If Zaki is not charged, due to lack of complaints, he will be released.

Sabah Khodir, one of the women instrumental in exposing Zaki through her social media posts, told Egyptian Streets that the next days are crucial and that it is important for all women and girls who are comfortable with speaking out to come forward, adding that they will be provided with all necessary and appropriate support.

Any victims willing to come forward can contact the National Council of Women at 15115 or message Sabah Khodir on her Instagram account and she will help connect them with lawyers.

Allegations against Zaki began surfacing on social media last Wednesday, with dozens of women anonymously sharing details of sexual assault, harassment and rape at his hands. Zaki’s alleged victims say his sexual misconduct dates back to his teenage years. Social media users have mobilized, creating the Instagram account @AssaultPolice in order to collect evidence against him and create a record of the many instances of stalking, blackmail and online harassment he allegedly engaged in, as well as firsthand accounts by women who have been assault by him. The allegations against him also include sexual harassment and assault against underage girls.

