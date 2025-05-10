El-Sisi Joins Putin to Commemorate Victory Day and Strengthen Egypt-Russia Relations

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday, 8 May, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, joining a select group of foreign dignitaries for a commemorative dinner.

The Victory Day, celebrated this year on Friday, 9 May, marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II (WWII) and is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War and stands as the country’s most revered secular holiday.

The commemoration’s official parade, led by Putin, drew more than 20 foreign leaders, among them President Xi Jinping of China and Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, in a show of global solidarity for the historic occasion.

The procession featured a sweeping show of military strength, with nearly 200 tanks rolling through Moscow, including the storied T-34 model that served as a symbol of Soviet resistance during WWII.

Russian media reported that armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and infantry carriers rumbled across Red Square, followed by a flyover of fighter jets and bombers. Troops from 13 countries took part in the parade, including members of the Egyptian Armed Forces’ Military Police.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, Al-Sisi and Putin held expanded talks with their respective delegations, according to presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy. Putin opened by expressing gratitude for Al-Sisi’s presence, while Al-Sisi extended his congratulations to Putin and the Russian people on Victory Day.

The Egyptian President praised the strengthening of Egypt’s ties with Russia, highlighting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that the two nations signed in 2018. He emphasized the increasing momentum in their cooperation across various sectors, notably the establishment of the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the ongoing construction of the Dabaa nuclear power plant.

The two presidents underscored the importance of deepening collaboration in key sectors such as energy, food security, mining, agriculture, and industry. They also emphasized the need to enhance coordination within international platforms, particularly the BRICS group.

The discussions also addressed regional and global issues of mutual concern. Both presidents reaffirmed the urgent need to restore stability in the Middle East, with particular focus on the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of strengthening efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

Additionally, the talks touched on the latest developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan, and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s stance, advocating for diplomatic solutions to international crises that uphold global peace and security.

The discussions come ahead of the 15th session of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission, scheduled to take place from 12 to 14 May in Moscow. The session is expected to focus on enhancing trade, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the two leaders expressed optimism for the productive outcomes of the upcoming joint committee meeting, set for May, where discussions will focus on further advancing bilateral relations in areas of shared interest.