In Photos: Exploring Humanity and the North African Identity

Credit: Zied Ben Romdhane

North Africa is a region that stretches across many different cultures and identities, making it an intriguing place to capture through camera.

Zied Ben Romdhane is a Tunisia-based documentary photographer and a photojournalist, whose work has been featured in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

His photography documents untold stories and explores the connection between humanity and nature, as well as the various struggles that local communities face. Some of his exhibitions include Views of Tunisia (Arles 2013), After the Revolution (White Box, NY 2013), and Zones d’Attente (Clark House, Bombay 2013), kushti (Maison de la Tunisie, Paris 2013), and Afrotopia African biennale of photography (Bamako , Mali 2017), and the Biennale of the photographs of the contemporary Arab world (France , Paris 2017).

Romdhane published his first book ‘West of Life’ in 2018 with Red Hook Editions, and previously directed the film, Photography of Fallega (2011), which is a documentary film about the Arab Spring in Tunisia.

 

Tunisia.Nouail.4/7/2019 Abdelhafidh, his son and gradson standing in front of their house, covered by sand..”The development of the dehydrated zone of Tunisia’s south has always been one of the government’s major concerns since the independence of the country. The Tunisian government offers land, housing and agricultural advantages to incite nomads to settle in this territory. However, despite the socio-economic efforts of local government to fight against this natural disaster, it is still difficult for people to live in the region.” #magnumphoto #worldpressphoto #photography #documentary #blackandwhite #art #fineartphotography #fineart #ziedbenromdhane #environnement #polution #chemical #adpp #redhookedition #montreal #canada #tunis #tunisia #gabes #paris #NY #france

A man calling for his donkey, Sagdoud , Gafsa.

The only part we can see from Abdelhafid’s house, the door from the outside., Nouail , Tunsia.”The development of the dehydrated zone of Tunisia’s south has always been one of the government’s major concerns since the independence of the country. The Tunisian government offers land, housing and agricultural advantages to incite nomads to settle in this territory. However, despite the socio-economic efforts of local government to fight against this natural disaster, it is still difficult for people to live in the region.” #magnumphoto #worldpressphoto #photography #documentary #blackandwhite #art #fineartphotography #fineart #ziedbenromdhane #environnement #polution #chemical #adpp #redhookedition #montreal #canada #tunis #tunisia #gabes #paris #NY #france

40+ Artists to Feature in 24-Hour Livestream to Raise Funds for Beirut Relief Aid

