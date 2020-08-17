In Photos: Exploring Humanity and the North African Identity

North Africa is a region that stretches across many different cultures and identities, making it an intriguing place to capture through camera.

Zied Ben Romdhane is a Tunisia-based documentary photographer and a photojournalist, whose work has been featured in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

His photography documents untold stories and explores the connection between humanity and nature, as well as the various struggles that local communities face. Some of his exhibitions include Views of Tunisia (Arles 2013), After the Revolution (White Box, NY 2013), and Zones d’Attente (Clark House, Bombay 2013), kushti (Maison de la Tunisie, Paris 2013), and Afrotopia African biennale of photography (Bamako , Mali 2017), and the Biennale of the photographs of the contemporary Arab world (France , Paris 2017).

Romdhane published his first book ‘West of Life’ in 2018 with Red Hook Editions, and previously directed the film, Photography of Fallega (2011), which is a documentary film about the Arab Spring in Tunisia.

