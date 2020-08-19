Egyptian Superstar Amr Diab to Star in New Original Netflix Production

Egyptian singer, songwriter, and actor Amr Diab is set to star in new and original Netflix series according to the star himself and Netflix MENA.

Diab, who is the the best-selling Egyptian musical artist to date, announced on Twitter that he is excited to embark on the journey with Netflix. Writing that he is a firm believer in art being a universal language, he added that he looks forward to an Egyptian-made production reaching Netflix’s massive audience.

سعيد جداً بالتعاون مع نتفليكس في هذا العمل الفني الجديد، فأنا من أشد المؤمنين بأن الفن لغة عالمية، والآن وبهذا العمل الدرامي أنا متحمس جداً مع نتفليكس أن نصل إلى أكثر من ١٩٣ مليون متابع في أكثر من ١٩٠ دولة حول العالم للاستمتاع بمحتوى فني جديد "صنع في مصر" ويستمتع به العالم بأكمله pic.twitter.com/t4dA7roFWT — Amr Diab (@amrdiab) August 18, 2020

“For the past thirty years, Amr Diab has captured people’s hearts all over the world. He is a trendsetting icon who resonates with different generations through his music and talent. We are confident that this new project will excite fans and members for the glorious return of Amr Diab to screen,” sauf Ahmed Sharkawi, the director of the original series.

The streaming service and the star have both been quiet about release date, genre, and co-star, but this will be Diab’s first acting appearance in 27 years. His last acting job was alongside the late Egyptian cinema icon Omar Al-Sharif in the film Dehk w Le’b w Gadd w Hobb.

Diab, nicknamed ‘El Hadaba’ has won multiple awards for almost four decades of success, among them seven World Music Awards and six African Music Awards.

This original series is the third of Netflix’s announced Egyptian production after taking on the comedic Abla Fahita, and the adaptation of Ahmed Khaled Towfik’s Paranormal starring actor and comedian Ahmed Amin and directed by Amr Salama.

