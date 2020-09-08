News

COVID-19 Infections Surpass 100,000 in Egypt

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 as of Monday.

It also emphasized that, despite the number of deaths reaching over 5,000, there were more than 79,000 cases of recoveries.

Worldwide, the fast-moving virus claimed the lives of over 880,000 mainly in the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The pandemic, which originated in China and which took the world by storm at the end of 2019, has so far infected 26 million worldwide.

According to a live-tracking map prepared by John Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, Egypt is the 31st country in terms of amount of cases, only to be followed by the Dominican Republic, Panama, Romania and China. The latter has remained with a regular steady number of cases at around 90,000 cases.

Experts and country officials  in Egypt have been reflecting over the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak, with schools and universities resuming normally.

Indeed, flights, religious services and businesses have largely resumed to normal operations gradually over the summer.

In August, Egypt has announced new air travel restrictions and health regulations amid the continuing spread of coronavirus. Under the new regulations introduced by Egypt’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), all incoming passengers, including Egyptian citizens, are required to produce a PCR analysis to confirm that they are coronavirus-free.

Chinese Language to be Taught in Egyptian Schools as Optional Foreign Language

