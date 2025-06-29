Egypt Set to Host Historic G20 Meeting on Food Security

Egypt will be hosting its first official G20 meeting in early September to focus on the critical issue of food security.

This agreement was finalized during talks between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola at the G20 Sherpa meeting (high-level gathering of senior representatives from G20 member states) held in South Africa from 25 to 27 June.

As it is uncommon for G20 member states to convene in a non-member country, the decision marks a significant milestone for Egypt.

Ambassador Ragy El-Etreby, Egypt’s presidential representative and Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional and International Economic Affairs, emphasized the importance of this meeting, which will tackle regional and global food security challenges.

Discussions will also cover interconnected topics such as sustainable agriculture, trade, infrastructure development, and technology transfer –issues that resonate deeply with Egypt and other developing nations.

Egypt has been an active participant in G20 discussions over the years, having attended as a guest during five cycles, including under the recent presidencies of China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The upcoming meeting reflects Egypt’s commitment to addressing the aspirations and interests of Africa, as well as its role in fostering economic collaboration among the world’s largest economies, which collectively represent about 80 percent of global GDP and 75 percent of international trade.