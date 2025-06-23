Iran Fires Missiles Targeting U.S. Bases in Qatar

Explosions lit up the night sky over Qatar late Monday as Iran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base, which is one of two military bases southwest of Doha, Qatar, where U.S. forces are stationed, AP reports.

Iran officially claimed responsibility for the strike Monday night, announcing the operation on state television.

The missile attack followed Qatar’s decision to temporarily close its airspace as a precaution after heightened threats from Tehran. U.S. and U.K. embassies in Doha issued urgent shelter-in-place alerts to citizens and staff.

Earlier, Israel had expanded its military campaign with strikes deep inside Iran, including on Tehran’s Evin Prison. The day before, U.S. stealth bombers had hit three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the stakes even further.

Following U.S. stealth-bomber attacks on three of Iran’s nuclear sites on Sunday, Iran threatened retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli cities, and now appears to be escalating threats toward U.S. forces in the region.

This story is developing.