Painted in Lights: Different Shades of Cairo Captured in this Cinematic Photo Series

The Cairo landscape is one that any Cairene is used to; and while it takes a special eye for photos to make one rethink the scenes they see every day, Nada Essa just might be that photographer to change the game.

The 21-year old Cairene shoots Cairo on her mobile phone and manipulates the images’ colors to show a different side of the city closer to indie film cinematography.

