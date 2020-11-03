‘ISIS Sympathizer’ Kills Three in Vienna Terrorist Attack

Two women and one man have been killed in a series of shootings in Vienna’s city centre on Monday night.

According to Austria’s Minister of Interior Karl Nehammer, the shootings are being treated as a terrorist attack and that the attacker has been identified as an ISIS sympathizer.

“We have experienced an attack from an Islamist terrorist,” said Nehammer to reporters on Tuesday morning.

On Twitter, Nehammer posted that the attacker was also wearing a fake explosives belt.

No further information was provided about the shooter’s identity, who was killed by police. It is also unclear whether more than one individual was involved in the attack, with initial reports suggesting multiple shooters.

Videos and images on social media showed at least one man, dressed in a white top and beige pants, randomly shooting people in Vienna’s city centre. Health authorities say 15 people were injured during the shootings, with seven reportedly in critical condition.

Leaders across the world have already condemned the attack, which comes less than a week after three people were killed in a separate terrorist attack in Nice, France. In its statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and offered its support to the government and people of Austria.

