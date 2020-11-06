Five Up and Coming Homegrown Food Brands to Satisfy that Sweet Tooth

Whether it’s indulging in their sweet tooth, or trying to take the healthy route in indulging in their sweet tooth, or maybe even simply exploring their untapped culinary skills, the following brands take indulgence to a whole new level.

Almost everyone loves a good batch or freshly baked cookies, a hearty slice of cake or perhaps even there are those who opt for a healthier sweet snack; ultimately, whatever the case may be, everyone loves a daily dose of sugar.

In today’s social media driven world, it may be quite difficult getting one’s passion project noticed amongst a sea of competition. However, those who take the plunge often do so with full force and a perseverance to stand out and share what they love with the world.

The following foodies are five up and coming online food brands worth keeping an eye out for – all of whom are homegrown dessert lovers. They are all currently online-based, with their main platform being Instagram, from which anyone can make direct orders and have these products delivered right to their doorstep.

Hey Honey

The only all healthy brand on this list, Hey Honey specializes in making freshly baked, homemade, gourmet granola. Hitting all the right sweet notes, this granola is made up of a crunchy mix of nutrient-rich nuts and is completely refined sugar free, but rather substitutes sugar with raw honey. With hints of cinnamon in every bite, this granola is a refreshingly healthy snack that is utterly satisfying.

One can choose between three different types of granola including original granola, nuts and berries and chocolate granola – all of which are made with the finest ingredients. The granola is also offered in three different batch sizes which include 250gm, 500gm or 1kg. Prices range between EGP 95 to EGP 355.

O’Fudge

Just as the name suggests, O’Fudge is fudgy gooey, chocolate lover’s haven. They offer a wide range of cookies and brownies and even have a selection of cakes. Their creations include all the classic favorites when it comes to flavors, from Nutella and Lotus to peanut butter and even Cadbury chunks.

In addition to their wonderful selection of perfectly baked, soft-centred, cookies and brownies, O’Fudge also offer cookie dough boxes so that people can bake at home. Prices range from EGP 15 for a single cookie or brownie piece, to EGP 180 (EGP 325 for a cookie dough box that can make up to 30-40 cookies).

The Carrot Cake Guy

This one’s for all the carrot cake lovers out there; when it comes to perfecting carrot cake, this is the brand to veer towards. Of course, with a name like that, the product has to live up to its expectations. The Carrot Cake Guy offers freshly baked carrot cake, topped off with smooth and creamy vanilla frosting.

Purely based online, this is one of the few ‘online bakeries’ that specialize in on particular type pf baked good. In fact, the page even refers to itself as a ‘cakery’ rather than a bakery.

Chubb

The products are as good looking as the branding. Chubb specializes in delicious cookies and brownies that taste just as good as they look. Their range is a creative mix of flavors, making use of ingredients such as Nutella, walnuts, kinder, lotus and even pistachios.

The cookies are not for the faint of heart, as they offer a rather large flavor-packed selection. Their prices range from EGP 70 to EGP 300, depending on the cookie or brownie and amount of cookies or brownies in the box.

Batch Bakery

Batch Bakery is another online bakery that specializes in delicious cookies, brownies and cakes, with the additional offering of tiramisu. A relatively new online bakery, their product range seems promising with a hearty take on all the classics (Nutella, Lotus and Kinder). Their prices range from EGP 70 to EGP 220, depending on whether the order’s half a batch or a full batch.

Subscribe to our newsletter