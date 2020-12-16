Spreading Holiday Spirit with This Compilation of Christmas Trees in Egyptian Homes

Although the majority of Egypt’s streets may not necessarily be lined with Christmas decorations and holiday lights all over (depending on what area of Egypt or Cairo one may find themselves in), the Christmas spirit is still very much felt in many Egyptian homes.

From trees to nativity scenes and various other holiday decorations, many Egyptians love to participate in spreading the holiday spirit by decorating their homes – either with a simple tree or going all out with decorations.

In Egypt, Christmas is actually often celebrated twice – once on December 25th, as the rest of the world, and in accordance to the traditions of Catholicism, and then again on January 7th which is considered to be the date of Coptic Christmas (which is what the majority of Egyptians celebrate).

As evident through the following simple compilation of images gathered across various social media platforms, many Egyptians enjoy celebrating Christmas and making it felt in their homes. The urge to celebrate Christmas may come as a result of a multitude of aspects; it could be for religious purposes of course, but it could also be for purposes of tradition, western influence or maybe even very simply as a result of the way the holiday could make one feel warm, cozy and somewhat joyful.

In any case, take a look at some of these Christmas trees and decorations from various homes across Egypt, that will undoubtedly spread the holiday spirit through our very own Egyptian Streets.

