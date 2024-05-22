Chopra in Cairo: Wellness Icon Visits Egypt for First Time

In a fusion of ancient mystique and modern wellness, world-renowned spiritual and wellness figure Deepak Chopra recently visited Egypt for the first time.

Chopra took part in a wellness event in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, hosted by Sky Innovo Developments, a subsidiary of Sky Investments, a private investment company.

The wellness guru’s visit comes days after the real estate developer recently teased a new project with the slogan “Wellness Reimagined”, potentially linking the two.

Chopra was also joined by Sky Investments chairman Ayman Hussein, event management mogul Amr Mansi, and global communications veteran Maha Aboulenein.

A prominent figure in the world of alternative medicine and spirituality, Chopra is known for his teachings on mind-body healing, meditation, and holistic well-being. He is also the author of over 90 books, including many bestsellers.

He joins a growing list of celebrities and public figures who visited the only remaining Great Wonder of the Seven Wonders, including Obama, Beyonce, Princess Diana, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Mike Tyson, Shakira, and Morgan Freeman.

