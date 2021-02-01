Alexandria Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in 2021: TripAdvisor

Alexandria has been selected as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations in 2021, according to a list published by well known travel website TripAdvisor.

Among a list of 25 destinations worldwide, Alexandria came in sport 23, according to comments and ratings from travelers published on the website.

Previously, Cairo and Hurghada were selected for their 2020 list, as Cairo ranked in the 12th place and Hurghada in the 24th place.

“The Pearl of the Mediterranean has an ambiance more in keeping with its neighbors to the north than with those in the Middle East,” it says on the website, “Alexandria offers fascinating insights into its proud Greek past, as well as interesting mosques, the casino strip of the Corniche, some lovely gardens and both modern and traditional hotels.”

According to the Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB), 300,000 tourists have visited Egypt since July at a rate of 6,000 tourists a day until the end of August.

Over 150 million travel and tourism jobs have been lost globally since the onset of COVID-19 outbreak. To support Egypt’s tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of International Cooperation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the UN’s World Trade Organization (UNWTO) recently signed a COVID-19 tourism recovery technical assistance cooperation package to promote resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Subscribe to our newsletter