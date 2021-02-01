Buzz

Alexandria Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in 2021: TripAdvisor

Alexandria Among Most Popular Tourist Destinations in 2021: TripAdvisor

El Montaza palace with sea view in Alexandria.

Alexandria has been selected as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations in 2021, according to a list published by well known travel website TripAdvisor.

Among a list of 25 destinations worldwide, Alexandria came in sport 23, according to comments and ratings from travelers published on the website.

Previously, Cairo and Hurghada were selected for their 2020 list, as Cairo ranked in the 12th place and Hurghada in the 24th place.

“The Pearl of the Mediterranean has an ambiance more in keeping with its neighbors to the north than with those in the Middle East,” it says on the website, “Alexandria offers fascinating insights into its proud Greek past, as well as interesting mosques, the casino strip of the Corniche, some lovely gardens and both modern and traditional hotels.”

According to the Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB), 300,000 tourists have visited Egypt since July at a rate of 6,000 tourists a day until the end of August.

Over 150 million travel and tourism jobs have been lost globally since the onset of COVID-19 outbreak. To support Egypt’s tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of International Cooperation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the UN’s World Trade Organization (UNWTO) recently signed a COVID-19 tourism recovery technical assistance cooperation package to promote resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in Buzz

What 5 Of Egyptians’ Favorite TV Shows Say About Them

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 27, 2021
Read More

Bernie Sanders Meme Reaches Egypt

ES BuzzJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

In Photos: Finding the Arabic Letter in Every Cairo Corner

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Visits Egypt, Witnesses First Archaeological Discovery in 2021

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Mayar Sherif Makes History Again, Becomes First Egyptian to Qualify for Australian Open Main Draw

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Nourane Owais Turns Netflix’s Paranormal Into Cartoon

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

What You Need to Know: Egypt’s Vaccine Distribution Plan

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Introducing the Egyptian Streets Podcast: Stories from Street to Sound

Noran Alaa MorsiJanuary 3, 2021
Read More