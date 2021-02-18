Buzz

10 Egyptian Songs: The Ultimate Nostalgia Playlist

mm
Music is essential to all cultures; and in Egypt, music marks our victories and losses throughout the years, and creates an artistic mark in history that will never be forgotten. It’s a way to etch a mark in the sand that will never be washed away. Not only is in not washed away, but it’s celebrated daily through song by Egyptians near and far, who use music to remember or rejoice in their Egyptian identity.

These 10 songs are sure to give you nostalgic feelings, whether or not you’re physically in Egypt as you listen. Read till the end to save the playlist to your phone on Spotify with some bonus songs.

Toni Breidinger Makes History, Becomes NASCAR's First Female Arab American Driver

Buzz
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

