Catch Egypt’s Pharaohs’ Golden Parade From Tahrir to National Museum on April 3

Photo Courtesy: Mohamed Reyad

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that the Pharaohs’ Golden parade, where 22 mummies will be transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, is set to take place on April 3.

The mummies that will be transferred include Pharaoh Ramses II; Pharaoh Ramses IX; Pharaoh Ramses VI; Pharaoh Ramses V; Pharaoh Seti I; Pharaoh Seqenenre; and Pharaoh Thutmose III, as well as Queen Hatshepsut; QueenMeritamun, the wife of King Amenhotep I; and Queen Ahmose Nefertari, the wife of King Ahmose.

The event will also feature various artistic performances by Egyptian artists, musicians as well as renowned film stars, such as Mona Zaki, Hussein Fahmy and Sawsan Badr.

Ahmed Ghoneim, head of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, told Daily News Egypt that the museum will be open to the public on April 4, two weeks before the mummies will be officially displayed.

As one of the main projects sponsored by UNESCO, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization presents Egypt’s heritage across a long historical period of time, from past to present. It will also act as a cultural centre that shall host concerts, live performances, as well as various leisure activities.

The museum also includes an education centre, a conference Room, and a library. It is located in Ain Elsira, Al Fustat, Cairo.

