An Ode to #ShopLocal: 5 of of Cairo’s Best Regular Bazaar Venues

From artisanal baked goods to uniquely curated vintage items and even locally produced clothing brands, small local bazaars are a great way for local brands to gain exposure and for people to discover the diverse variety of local brands in Egypt.

While there are a multitude of venues around Cairo that host pop-up bazaars, the following compilation is a list of venues that are known to regularly host a variety of bazaars throughout the year (be it for Christmas, Mother’s Day or the start of Spring). In addition to this, they also make efforts to showcase the work of both established and up and coming local brands of all sorts.

The venues themselves are great in that they all offer a wonderful outdoor atmosphere that is perfectly suited for families. The vendors that showcase their work can vary from those offering food to those offering handmade products such as notebooks, random novelty and vintage items, as well as those offering locally made jewellery.

If one thing is certain, it’s that there is a little something for everyone at these bazaars and they are also a sure way to find unique, original items and to discover the vast and diverse talent that overflows the local market.

Shopping local has steadily been on the rise both in Egypt and worldwide, seeing a particular rise in popularity following the covid-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, when a lot of international brands saw a halt in exporting their goods, this also gave way for people to realize the importance in supporting smaller local brands who were in dire need of finding new ways to keep their business afloat.

That being said, these bazaars are a great way to discover the many hidden gems and benefits of small, local businesses.

Zamalek Market

Nestled in a cozy Zamalek side street, Zamalek Market is an events space that hosts a Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market every Saturday. The beautiful space is known to host both regular local vendors, as well as new ones that may come along.

Location: 4 El Sheikh el Marsafy St, behind el Yamani building and Beanos Cafe, Zamalek

Cairo Flea Market

Although not exactly a venue, Cairo Flea Market is a community Flea Market that was founded in 2012 and had been regularly hosting various seasonal bazaars ever since at a variety of different venues. As described on their website, “We’re members of the Cairo community, and are here to offer a unique shopping experience with a variety of products by vendors from your own community and neighborhood.” Most recently, they hosted a Mother’s Day Festival at Walk of Cairo in Sheikh Zayed and will be hosting a Ramadan Festival at the same venue on April 2.

Zamalek’s Aquarium Grotto Garden

This unique Zamalek haven is both a great way to escape Cairo’s hustle and bustle and a great space for local bazaars. The Aquarium Grotto Garden is big with a variety of seating options under the shade of large Zamalek trees and it houses an interesting cave-like structure that children love to interact with. It is a venue that is regularly chosen for various seasonal bazaars.

Location: El Gabalaya St, Zamalek

Osana Family Wellness and Cafe

A Maadi gem, Osana Family Wellness and Cafe is an old Maadi villa-turned-wellness-space that also houses a quaint little cafe. While the space regularly hosts various workshops and wellness classes, they are also known to host their ‘Osana Market’ every Friday in which a number of local vendors (from food to clothes and plants) come out to showcase their work.

Location: 4 El-Nady, Maadi as Sarayat Al Gharbeyah, Maadi

Community Services Association (CSA)

Maadi’s CSA is a venue favorite for Maadi locals. While this wonderful space is already home to a variety of local stores such as Sincerely V, Leaven Bakery, Nefertari and more, they also regularly host Farmer’s Markets in which a number of other great local brands come and display their work.

Location: 4, Road 21, Maadi

