In Photos: Dive Into Africa’s Wonders and Stories

There is so much to learn about Africa than just that it is “a continent with 55 countries.” To provide richer content on Africa’s facts and stories, meaningful storytelling that connects all countries, documents historical and important events, and showcases grassroots successes is how to get to uncover the true face of the dynamic continent.

Misrepresentations of issues and images of Africans in the digital age has spread widespread misinformation, with some reports citing that out of the 6-9 percent of African coverage in international media, over 60 percent of the focus revolves around terrorism, famine, disease, and political conflicts.

To overcome this, young African content creators are rising to share local content that is both purposeful and informative for global and African audiences. One of them is ‘Africa Facts Zone’, which was formed in 2013 by Isima Odeh, to create a refreshing and modern platform to share African-focused information. “The aim was to create a unique information platform that will connect Africans from all regions (East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa and North Africa) and also connect Africans in the diaspora,” Odeh says.

“Africans need to tell their own stories in a detailed, progressive and accurate manner,” Odeh shares, “it’s very important for Africa as a continent to get more coverage on social media because it helps to shape the image of countries, continents and even organisations.”

Ahmet Ali Çelikten (1883-1969) was the world’s first Black Pilot, he served in the Turkish (Ottoman Empire) military. He had a Nigerian grandmother. pic.twitter.com/mdto6SDCJ2 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 3, 2021

Manica Highlands in Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/NimEXsDzAB — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 10, 2021

The Kru people of Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire fiercely resisted European enslavement and preferred committing suicide to being captured as slaves. They were deemed as less valuable in the slave trade because of their strong opposition to enslavement. pic.twitter.com/elg31vD2PW — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 11, 2021

Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ygRkECszcL — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 12, 2021

A bridge over St. Paul River in Liberia. pic.twitter.com/A2BnKBxXkw — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 3, 2021

The desert in Algeria. pic.twitter.com/MLDtOMTPfs — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 3, 2021

In 2018, Captain Admira Antonio became Mozambique’s first female Commercial Pilot at the age of 29. She commanded a 50 passenger LAM Mozambique Airlines plane. As at 2018, she had reached the 3,500 flying hours requirement to qualify as commander. pic.twitter.com/19NWfHcXHW — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 31, 2021

An alkaline lake in Kapedo, Turkana, Kenya. As the blood-red like lake dries out, its salinity increases, making it a prime breeding ground for dunaliella algae which turns the water blood-red. pic.twitter.com/23D6A85Er1 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 25, 2021

Picturesque, well maintained and sandy. Eliye Springs Beach near Lake Turkana, Kenya. pic.twitter.com/kHGs3dv9Bs — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 22, 2021

