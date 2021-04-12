Buzz

In Photos: Dive Into Africa’s Wonders and Stories

In Photos: Dive Into Africa’s Wonders and Stories

Machangulo Beach, Mozambique

There is so much to learn about Africa than just that it is “a continent with 55 countries.” To provide richer content on Africa’s facts and stories, meaningful storytelling that connects all countries, documents historical and important events, and showcases grassroots successes is how to get to uncover the true face of the dynamic continent.

Misrepresentations of issues and images of Africans in the digital age has spread widespread misinformation, with some reports citing that out of the 6-9 percent of African coverage in international media, over 60 percent of the focus revolves around terrorism, famine, disease, and political conflicts.

To overcome this, young African content creators are rising to share local content that is both purposeful and informative for global and African audiences. One of them is ‘Africa Facts Zone’, which was formed in 2013 by Isima Odeh, to create a refreshing and modern platform to share African-focused information. “The aim was to create a unique information platform that will connect Africans from all regions (East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa and North Africa) and also connect Africans in the diaspora,” Odeh says.

“Africans need to tell their own stories in a detailed, progressive and accurate manner,” Odeh shares, “it’s very important for Africa as a continent to get more coverage on social media because it helps to shape the image of countries, continents and even organisations.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

'The Present' Film Depicting Palestinian Struggle Wins BAFTA Award

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
@egyptianstreets

Quick clicks. Making it lighter.

Related Items

More in Buzz

‘The Present’ Film Depicting Palestinian Struggle Wins BAFTA Award

Egyptian Streets11 April 2021
Read More

The Maadi Bakery Bringing Lebanon to Cairo

Noran Morsi11 April 2021
Read More

Five of Cairo’s Most Loved Local Bakeries

Mary Aravanis9 April 2021
Read More

Meet the Egyptian Foodies Making Hawawshy and Kebda in the Alps

Noran Morsi5 April 2021
Read More

Six Magical Moments from Egypt’s Historic Pharaohs’ Golden Parade

Olivia Mustafa5 April 2021
Read More

Six of Alexandria’s Most Unique Bars

Olivia Mustafa3 April 2021
Read More

Yodawy: Powering a Digital Healthcare Revolution in Egypt

Egyptian Streets31 March 2021
Read More

Egyptian Swimmer Farida Osman Qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Egyptian Streets29 March 2021
Read More