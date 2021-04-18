Podcast: Iman Le Caire – Egyptian Trans Activist in New York

Iman Le Caire is an Egyptian Trans woman and activist living in New York. She is the founder of TRANS ASYLIAS, an organization providing help to Trans asylum seekers.

On the eigth episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, Noran Morsi and Guest Co-host Niveen Ismail chat with Iman Le Caire about her heartbreaking and inspiring journey to becoming who she is now in the U.S., the abuse she’s faced, and her victories in New York today.

Trigger Warning: This episode contains several stories of domestic abuse, rape, and violence.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

