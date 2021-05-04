Kenda Interiors Celebrates Summer with Fresh Heritage-Infused Collections

Summer in Egypt is often associated with beach getaways, warm summer nights with friends and family and plenty of self-rejuvenation in airy environments. As we approach the mass migration from Cairo to the beaches, there is no better time than now to start prepping your summer home.

Kenda Interiors, an Egyptian interior design business which aims to highlight Egyptian talent and craftsmanship through its customizable furniture and fittings, gave Egyptian Streets an early look at its upcoming ‘Summer 2021’ collection.

Rays Bedroom

Companion Arm Chairs

Kenda Interiors’ new summer collection brings bright and fresh designs for your home.

Orbit Dining Room

If you’re looking to freshen up your holiday home, Kenda Interiors also offers free delivery to the North Coast.

Embellish Bedroom

To check out the new collection in person, you can visit showrooms at Concord Plaza, Mall of Egypt, Dandy Mall and Sahel.

Temple Dining Room

You can also browse the online store at kendainteriors.com.

Silhouette Bedroom

Lune Dining Room

Want to know more? Follow Kenda Interiors on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website:

Website: www.kendainteriors.com

Facebook: @kendainteriors

Instagram: @kendainteriors

This article is sponsored.

Subscribe to our newsletter