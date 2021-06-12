Arts & Culture

2nd Cairo Prints Exhibition Brings Together 150+ Digital Artists

mm
2nd Cairo Prints Exhibition Brings Together 150+ Digital Artists

Some of the artworks featured in the Cairopolitan venue. Photo credit: Mona Bassel

Cairopolitan, the art gallery and concept store known for curating items that portray the ‘true Egyptian identity’ has organized its Cairo Prints Exhibition for the second year in a row in three different locations.

Showcased at Cairopolitan’s Garden City venue, the Institut Français D’archéologie Orientale – IFAO in El Sayeda Zeinab, and the Institut Français d’Égypte in Al Mounira, the exhibition features over 500 artworks by more than 150 visual artists and graphic designers.

One of the artworks featured in the Cairopolitan venue. Photo credit: Mona Bassel

The pieces in the exhibition were submitted through an open call, the outcome of which is a beautifully diverse collection of different perceptions of life in Cairo, with artworks inspired by the lions of the Qasr Al Nile Bridge, Egyptian flip flops, and much more.

Some of the artworks featured in the Cairopolitan venue. Photo credit: Mona Bassel

Cairopolitan’s unique designs are known for their witty take on life in Egypt. One of their most popular products is the Baladi Pouch, which is a humorous tribute to a staple of every Egyptian breakfast table. Their designs are printed on a variety of items, from clothing and accessories to candles and coasters.

The first edition of the Cairo Prints Exhibition was held in February 2020 and featured the works of more than 50 artists. This year’s exhibition will end on the 17th of June and entrance is free of charge.

For more details, check out the exhibition’s event page on Facebook.

Some of the artworks featured in the Cairopolitan venue. Photo credit: Mona Bassel
Some of the artworks featured in the Cairopolitan venue. Photo credit: Mona Bassel

Tortuga: Mexican Delicacies in the Heart of Cairo's Maadi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Reliving the Magic of the Past: Remembering 70s Egyptian Pop Band ‘El-Masryeen’

Mirna Abdulaal7 June 2021
Read More

Abdel Halim Hafez Hologram to Perform in Egypt this June

Mona Bassel6 June 2021
Read More

Cairo’s Only Designathon Awards Global Design Talent

Noran Morsi1 June 2021
Read More

Between Olive Trees and Horses: Nuweiba’s Unique Wilderness Therapy Centre

Veronica Merlo28 May 2021
Read More

‘600 Kilos’: An Egyptian Short Film on the Road to Self-Exploration

Nadine Khaled27 May 2021
Read More

Iconic Egyptian Comedian Samir Ghanem Passes Away Aged 84

Nadine Khaled20 May 2021
Read More

5 Photographers Who Capture Egypt’s Chaos and Complexity Like No Other

Egyptian Streets8 May 2021
Read More

‘You Have to Take a Leap of Faith’: Meet Egyptian-French Ballet Dancer Luca Abdel-Nour

Mirna Abdulaal8 May 2021
Read More