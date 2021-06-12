2nd Cairo Prints Exhibition Brings Together 150+ Digital Artists

Cairopolitan, the art gallery and concept store known for curating items that portray the ‘true Egyptian identity’ has organized its Cairo Prints Exhibition for the second year in a row in three different locations.

Showcased at Cairopolitan’s Garden City venue, the Institut Français D’archéologie Orientale – IFAO in El Sayeda Zeinab, and the Institut Français d’Égypte in Al Mounira, the exhibition features over 500 artworks by more than 150 visual artists and graphic designers.

The pieces in the exhibition were submitted through an open call, the outcome of which is a beautifully diverse collection of different perceptions of life in Cairo, with artworks inspired by the lions of the Qasr Al Nile Bridge, Egyptian flip flops, and much more.

Cairopolitan’s unique designs are known for their witty take on life in Egypt. One of their most popular products is the Baladi Pouch, which is a humorous tribute to a staple of every Egyptian breakfast table. Their designs are printed on a variety of items, from clothing and accessories to candles and coasters.

The first edition of the Cairo Prints Exhibition was held in February 2020 and featured the works of more than 50 artists. This year’s exhibition will end on the 17th of June and entrance is free of charge.

For more details, check out the exhibition’s event page on Facebook.

