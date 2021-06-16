International

Women Can Now Register for Hajj Without Male Guardian

Pilgrims walking around the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2020; Source: AP News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Sunday 13 June, that women can now register for their annual pilgrimage without a male guardian.

While announcing a registration portal, the Ministry set forth a list of requirements for eligibility, including information on women.

“Those wishing to perform Hajj will have to register individually. Women can register without a mahram (male guardian) along with other women,” reads the Ministry’s infographic.

As per the Ministry’s requirements, those who are between the ages of 18-65 and are fully vaccinated, received the first dose recently, or are immune by recovery of COVID-19, and are free of chronic diseases, are eligible for registration.

This follows the announcement on Saturday that this year’s pilgrimage will be limited to 60,000 Saudi nationals and residents of any nationality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The registration portal was launched on Sunday 13 June.

