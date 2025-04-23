Grand Egyptian Museum to Temporarily Close in June Ahead of Grand Ceremony

The Grand Egyptian Museum will undergo a brief closure from June 15 to July 5 as it enters its final stretch of preparations before fully opening to the public, according to local media reports.

During this period, travel companies have been advised to pause all tour stops at the site.

This temporary closure will allow teams to focus on essential behind-the-scenes work, such as fine-tuning exhibition layouts, enhancing visitor amenities, and finalising technical systems.

As anticipation builds, this marks one of the last major steps before the museum officially opens its doors after years of phased previews and international buzz.

Back in February, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed that the Grand Egyptian Museum will officially open its doors on July 3. The long-anticipated launch will be marked by a high-profile ceremony, with government ministries and key authorities tasked with showcasing the museum on a global stage as part of a coordinated promotional effort.

Egypt has been preparing for the grand opening of the GEM over the past few years, beginning with a partial trial run in October 2024. This soft opening featured a limited preview of the museum’s exhibition hall, with other sections being gradually unveiled as the country gears up for the full inauguration.

Hailed as “Egypt’s gift to the world,” GEM is expected to become the largest museum on the planet. Since late 2022, the museum has hosted exclusive events and small group visits, testing both the facility and the visitor experience ahead of full-scale operations.

Located just two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, it will be the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, featuring, for the first time since its discovery in 1922, the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures gathered in one place.