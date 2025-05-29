Egypt’s Valu to Launch Trading on EGX in June

Leading Egyptian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service and digital finance platform, Valu, announced on Wednesday, 28 May, that it will begin trading on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) on 22 June, giving investors a chance to own shares in the company.

Valu is being listed on the stock market after EFG Holding’s shareholders agreed to use some of their saved profits to give current investors shares in Valu. This means Valu can go public without needing to sell new shares, and existing shareholders are rewarded with ownership in the company.

As a popular BNPL platform in Egypt, Valu has already helped many customers shop now and pay later in installments. BNPL services are becoming more popular in Egypt and many other countries. With BNPL, customers can buy products immediately and pay in small, easy-to-manage installments over time.

The company has recently evolved from being a BNPL service into a complete digital finance platform. Today, Valu offers a range of services, including consumer loans, prepaid cards, investment tools, and financing for expensive purchases.

In the first quarter of 2025, Valu’s daily transactions averaged 16,000, more than double the number from the same time last year.

The EGX is the main stock market in Egypt where companies list their shares so they can be traded publicly. Companies that go public use the EGX to raise money by selling part of their ownership to investors.

The EGX plays an important role in Egypt’s economy by allowing businesses to grow through investments and giving people a chance to invest in those businesses.

The government views the stock exchange as an important tool for raising money and attracting investment, especially with its ongoing privatization efforts.