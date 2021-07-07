Support Animal Welfare in Egypt Through These 5 Dog Shelters

Animal lovers in Egypt know how dreadful life can be for Egypt’s stray animals: from sanctioned poisoning campaigns and abuse to pet abandonment and roadside accidents.

Thanks to growing awareness, there is a rising interest in animal welfare in Egypt; more people are opting to adopt pets instead of buying them from shops that, more often than not, expose animals to inhumane conditions. The stigma of adopting baladi dogs and cats is also dying down due to the many awareness campaigns organized by animal welfare organizations.

Dog shelters try their best to rescue mistreated, abandoned, and injured dogs, and the best way you can support their mission is through donations. All the shelters in this list are non-profit organizations and they emphasize that no amount of money donated is ever too small.

With around 500 dogs in their shelter, Furever Rescue Foster takes in rescue cases and abandoned dogs and are constantly in need of more funding. Rescued dogs are then put up for adoption either in Egypt or abroad.

Donate through: Bank transfer, Vodafone Cash, or Paypal.

Donation details can be found on the Furever Rescue Foster Facebook page.

This rescue organization provides urgent medical care for emergency cases. They also vaccinate and sterilize the dogs they rescue, followed by a rehabilitation process to get them prepared for adoption.

Donate through: PayPal, Bank transfer, or Vodafone Cash.

Donation details can be found on the Talya’s Rescue Furbabies and Co Facebook page.

This shelter is completely reliant on donations and has more than 100 dogs in its care. It aims to rescue abused and mistreated dogs off the streets of Cairo to help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Donate through: Bank transfer, PayPal, Vodafone Cash, or Pick-up in Cairo.

Donation details can be found on the Unleashed Rescue for Stray Dogs in Egypt Facebook page.

One of the oldest shelters in Egypt, APF conducts trap, neuter/spay, and release (TNR) programs in efforts to control the growth of the stray animal population, in addition to creating animal welfare awareness. They recently had to suspend their rescue missions due to a lack of funding.

Donate through: Bank transfer, Vodafone Cash, Orange Money, or PayPal.

Donation details can be found on the Animal Protection Foundation No. 5630 (APF) Facebook page.

With more than 350 dogs in their care, HOPE is always in need of donations to continue its mission of rescuing and rehabilitating abused dogs through a network of rescuers and medical resources.

Donate through: Vodafone Cash, PayPal, or Pick-up.

Donation details can be found on the HOPE – Egyptian Baladi Rescue & Rehabilitation Facebook page.

#AdoptDontShop: If you want to get a dog, consider welcoming one of these shelter dogs into your home instead of encouraging unethical breeding practices and puppy mills.

