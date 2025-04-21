CAF Unveils Host Cities for Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Sunday, April 20, the official venues for the upcoming Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, set to kick off in Egypt on April 27.

The tournament, which runs through May 18, will feature 13 national teams and be staged across three Egyptian cities: Cairo, Ismailia, and Suez. This marks the 17th edition of the continental youth championship.

CAF confirmed that the prestigious Cairo International Stadium will host the opening match between Egypt and Zambia. The tournament format will see teams divided into three groups. Group A, which includes host nation Egypt, will play its matches at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia. Suez Stadium will serve as the venue for Group B fixtures, while Cairo’s 30 June Stadium will host the Group C contests.

The competition’s structure allows the top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals. Ultimately, the four semi-finalists will secure qualification to represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Egypt assumed hosting duties for the tournament following Côte d’Ivoire’s withdrawal earlier this year. Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, speaking during a 6 April planning meeting, described the tournament as an opportunity to highlight Egypt’s leadership in organizing major sporting events across the continent.

“We are mobilizing all national capabilities to support the tournament and ensure its success,” Sobhi said.

The tournament’s relocation and logistical adjustments come amid a renewed push by CAF and African nations to spotlight youth development and international competitiveness in football.