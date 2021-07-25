The Podcast

Eman Fendi on the Egyptian Streets Podcast: “The right look can change how you feel entirely.”

Eman Fendi on the Egyptian Streets Podcast: “The right look can change how you feel entirely.”

Eman Fendi. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

The Egyptian Streets Podcast: Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative, and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

Eman Fendi is a celebrity fashion stylist whose work can be found on HBO Max shows like Stylish with Jenna Lyons or on celebrities across New York City.

A Brooklyn native, she speaks with host Noran Morsi about what the city means to her, what her Egyptian identity contributes, and how she maintains her confidence.

Find out more about what Eman had to say by listening to the full episode above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

Photographer Najla Said Couldn't Live Anywhere But Cairo

