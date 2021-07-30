Egypt Secures Tokyo 2020 Handball Quarterfinals Spot After Dominant Victory Over Sweden

The Pharaohs have secured a spot at the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games handball competition after defeating Sweden 27-22.

The Egyptian men’s handball team dominated the Swedish team, ending the first half 13-9. Egyptian goalkeeper Karim Hendawy was the star of the match, saving 17 attempts at goal by Sweden.

With one game left in the preliminary stage, Egypt are in second place with six points, just behind reigning world champions Denmark and ahead of Sweden.

Prior to facing Sweden, Egypt defeated Japan 33-29 and Portugal 37-31, but lost to Denmark 32-27.

Egypt will face Bahrain in their final Group B stage match.

