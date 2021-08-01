How to Get a COVID-19 ‘QR Code’ Vaccination Certificate in Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday 31 July that the issuing of vaccine certificates with QR codes had commenced to facilitate travel procedures for Egyptians and foreigners who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in Egypt.

According to the Ministry, 126 centers across the country have started issuing certificates for people who need documentation of their vaccinations.

The spokesperson of the Ministry, Khaled Megahed, stated that these certificates will cost EGP 100 for Egyptians and $USD 10 for foreigners.

Megahed further added that the certificates are secured by the new ‘Secured and Smart Documents Complex’, which is mainly responsible for adding a QR code that is verifiable in different countries.

Therefore, instead of needing to obtain a certificate from the Ministry of Health and Population and needing to translate it at an embassy, the certificate with the QR code will show the holder’s information and all relevant details once it is scanned.

Megahed explained that the Ministry is currently working on Android and IOS versions of the “Egypt Health Passport” application. This application is similar to an electronic ‘health passport’ which once the user registers their data, automatically shows their certificate of vaccination.

Masrawy reported that this application will reflect the status of the traveler in their vaccination process according to three colours: Unvaccinated (Red), Half-Vaccinated (Yellow), and Fully-Vaccinated (Green).

According to Ahram Online, the main aim of this initiative is to facilitate travel procedures while maintaining safety measures against COVID-10

Megahed mentioned in his statement the names of centers where people can obtain the new vaccination certificate are available by clicking here.

According to the World’s Health Organization (WHO), the total number of Egyptians who received the COVID-19 vaccination is 5,337,506.

