Pope Francis Leaves a Legacy of Hope and Peace for Palestine

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, 21 April at the age of 88, leaves behind a profound legacy marked by his vocal advocacy for peace and justice, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

His final days were characterized by a deep concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where he consistently called for ceasefires and entry of humanitarian aid.

Just hours before his death, during his Easter address, Pope Francis expressed solidarity with both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

He highlighted the suffering in Gaza by expressing that the situation in Gaza is “dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation.”

Throughout his papacy, which began in 2013, Pope Francis was a steadfast advocate for peace in Palestine.

He often condemned violence and called for humanitarian access, reminding the world that “war is always a defeat.” This sentiment was evident in his statements following significant escalations in the conflict. For instance, during his Angelus address on 29 October 2023, he explicitly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, urging that humanitarian aid must be allowed into the region.

In December 2023, after renewed Israeli attacks following a temporary ceasefire, he expressed deep sorrow, warning that the return to hostilities brought renewed “death, destruction, and misery.” His January 2025 remarks further emphasized this point when he described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “very serious and shameful,” firmly stating that the bombing of civilians could not be accepted.

In multiple addresses, Pope Francis urged for an end to hostilities and called for the release of hostages and the provision of aid to those suffering.

Moreover, his condemnation of violence extended beyond mere words. In January 2025, he labeled the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “very serious and shameful,” firmly stating that the bombing of civilians could not be accepted.

He often reminded his audience that “without justice, there is no peace.”

Pope Francis’s advocacy was not limited to public statements; he also engaged in symbolic gestures that reinforced his message.

One notable instance was the inclusion of baby Jesus in a Palestinian keffiyeh during the Vatican’s nativity scene, a powerful representation of his support for the Palestinian cause.

Additionally, his nightly calls to Gaza’s Holy Family Parish provided a vital sense of connection and comfort to those sheltering in the church.

Each evening, he reached out to the over 600 individuals—both Christians and Muslims—offering not just words of encouragement but a reminder that they were not alone.

As the Catholic Church prepares for a new leader, the question of how the next pope will approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict looms large.

Pope Francis’s emphasis on compassion, justice, and peace definitely sets a high standard for his successor.