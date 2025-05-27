3 Tombs from Egypt’s New Kingdom Unearthed in Luxor’s Dra Abu al-Naga

The Egyptian mission headed by Abdel Ghaffar Wagdy, director general of Luxor antiquities unveiled three tombs dating back to the New Kingdom (1550–1070 B.C.) on Monday in the Dra’ Abu el-Naga area on Luxor’s West Bank.

The tombs were identified through inscriptions that reveal the names and titles of their owners: Amun-Em-Ipet, Baki, and an individual designated as “S.”

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy stated in an official statement from the ministry on Monday that this discovery is a significant cultural achievement that highlights Egypt’s status as a global tourist destination.

He emphasized that these tombs serve as “windows into the lives, roles, and beliefs of key figures” in ancient Egyptian society.

The tomb of Amun-Em-Ipet, who served in the estate of Amun during the Ramesside period, features depictions of funerary processions and offerings, despite suffering some damage over the years.

The other two tombs, belonging to Baki, a supervisor of grain silos, and “S.” who held multiple roles including scribe and mayor, further illustrate the diverse functions of high-ranking officials in ancient Egypt.

The architectural details of the tombs reveal a richness in New Kingdom burial practices. Amun-Em-Ipet’s tomb includes a small courtyard leading to a square hall, while Baki’s tomb features a long corridor and an unfinished chapel. The tomb of “S.” contains a courtyard with a burial shaft.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted in an official statement from the ministry that further analysis of the inscriptions will deepen the understanding of the tomb owners and the historical context of their tombs.

He also highlighted Egypt’s commitment to scientific publication, ensuring that these findings contribute to a broader appreciation of Egypt’s archaeological wealth.