Renowned Egyptian Actress Dalal AbdelAziz Dies Aged 61

Renowned Egyptian actress Dalal AbdelAziz passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday morning as a result of COVID-19 related complications, family members announced.

Ramy Radwan, Donia Samir Ghanem’s husband, posted on Facebook saying, “The kindest heart in the world, the star Dalal Abdel Aziz, who did not want to leave her lover alone and wanted to go to heaven with him.”

AbdelAziz has done exceptional and memorable performances in her career span of over thirty years, which include old classics such as “Hob fi Al Takhshibah” (Love in Prison) and recent films such as “Asef Ala El Ezag” (Sorry for the Disturbance), and “Asafeer el Neel” (Birds of the Nile). Her first breakthrough came through the famous director Nour El Demerdash, who discovered her talent and helped her work with George Sidhom and Samir Ghanem in the play “Ahlan Doctor”.

She got married to iconic actor and comedian Samir Ghanem in 1984, and had two daughters, Donia Samir Ghanem and Amy Samir Ghanem, who also immensely contributed in shaping entertainment culture in Egypt.

This May, Egyptian comedian superstar Samir Ghanem passed away at the age of 84 from COVID-19, after spending nearly two weeks in the intensive care unit. From his famous character ‘Fatouta’ to his theater plays, to being a member of the comedy trio ‘Tholathy Adwa’ El-Masrah’ alongside El-Deif Ahmed and George Sidhom, Ghanem grew to become an icon that carries an unforgettable legacy.

Subscribe to our newsletter