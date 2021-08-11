Buzz

Why is Shalawlaw Associated With the Fast of the Virgin Mary?

mm
Why is Shalawlaw Associated With the Fast of the Virgin Mary?

Shalawlaw
Photo via Al Arabiya

From the 7th to the 21st of August, the Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates one of its most beloved fasts of the year; the fast of the Virgin Mary. During this 15-day fast, Copts enjoy special daily hymns and prayers in church, while maintaining a vegan diet at home, with the exception of seafood. While Copts have been experimenting with new vegan dishes in the past few years, to give themselves more food options and shift from the traditional ful and falafel sandwiches, there is one dish that has always reserved a spot on every Copt’s dining table during Saint Mary’s fast: ‘Shalawlaw’.

Essentially, ‘shalawlaw’ is dried molokhia (jew’s mallow), mixed with certain ingredients to give it a burst of flavor.

According to popular tradition, the Virgin Mary ate shalawlaw during the holy family’s trip to Egypt. It is believed that Egyptians learnt about the meal from her and, as a result, it became a tradition to prepare this meal during the 15-day fast carrying her name.

A priest preparing shalawlaw
Photo via Watani net

Shalawlaw is both tasty and very easy to prepare. The recipe calls for 1. pouring a cup of cold water on a cup of dried molokhia, 2. adding chopped onion and garlic to the liquid mixture and stirring, 3. adding the juice of one lemon, 4. adding salt to taste and mixing everything thoroughly. With these simple steps, a fresh and tasty dish of shalawlaw will be ready in less than 5 minutes. It can be eaten as soup, or with bread on the side.

Shalawlaw
Photo via Sout Al Omma

Although it is difficult to prove, shalawlaw is also believed to be an ancient pharaonic dish, more commonly prepared in Upper Egypt.

Fun fact: many Egyptians first heard about this dish last year. Among the endless rumors that spread when COVID-19 was relatively new in Egypt, was that shalawlaw can treat the virus because garlic strengthens and improves the body’s immune system. While it may be an immunity-booster, it is definitely not a cure for the virus.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

7 Facts About the Egyptian Stock Exchange for Egyptians Abroad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Buzz

7 Facts About the Egyptian Stock Exchange for Egyptians Abroad

Egyptian Streets11 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Creates Miniature Sculptures of Influential Figures

Marina Makary9 August 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Olympians Return Home Having Made History

Mona Abdou8 August 2021
Read More

In Photos: Pharaoh Khufu’s Boat Transported to the Grand Egyptian Museum

ES Buzz8 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Documentary ‘Lift Like a Girl’ Now Available on Netflix

ES Buzz4 August 2021
Read More

Laffa: A ‘Modern Middle Feast’ in Egypt’s North Coast

Mona Bassel4 August 2021
Read More

Remembering Iconic Athletes in Egypt’s Olympics History

ES Buzz3 August 2021
Read More

Why Egypt is Moving to Plastic Money

Marina Makary2 August 2021
Read More