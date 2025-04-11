AUC Tahrir CultureFest 2025 Celebrates Cairo’s Role as a Cultural Crossroads

The second edition of the AUC Tahrir CultureFest 2025 kicked off on 10 April at the American University in Cairo’s (AUC) historic Tahrir Square campus under the theme “Celebrating Cairo as a Vibrant Global City, Bringing Together the Cultures of Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arab World.”

During the opening ceremony of the three-day celebration of the Egyptian capital’s place as a cultural crossroads, Ahmed Dallal, President of the AUC, emphasized that the institution has long been, for over a century, a platform for the arts, public lectures, and cultural dialogue.

“Tonight, we continue this tradition by welcoming artists, scholars, and audiences from across the city and beyond, celebrating Cairo as the capital of the Global South, where heritage, history, and people converge in a constantly evolving scene,” he said.

Open to anyone, the festival features a wide-ranging program of events, including book talks, live performances, panel discussions, art exhibitions, a bazaar, children’s activities, and a food fair that reflects the rich, multicultural spirit of Cairo.

Book discussions include Yasmine Elgharably’s Bilhana, exploring Middle Eastern cuisine with visuals by Yehia El-Alaily, and another on Yasmine Motawy’s work examining how children’s books reflect contemporary Egyptian society.

When it comes to music, a concert by Egyptian rapper Marwan Pablo took place on April 10, featuring additional performances by the Egyptian-German band Cairo Steps, the Egyptian choir CaPop, an Egyptian semi-a cappella choir led by AUC alumna and acclaimed vocalist Nesma Mahgoub, the Palestinian youth choir Salute to Gaza, and others, offering dynamic renditions of popular music infused with rich cultural harmonies.

Welcoming a distinguished roster of guests, the event includes ambassadors, cultural representatives, public figures, members of the American University in Cairo community, and authors, such as writer Mahmoud al-Tamimi, creator of the “Cairo My Address” project, examining the impact of foreign individuals on Egyptian society, institutional partners.

The festival unveils the historic Armenian Room, presenting the newly redesigned set of 38 Armenian alphabet letters—a tribute to Armenia’s rich cultural heritage. It also debuts Heels Over Head, the senior student art exhibition from AUC’s Visual Arts Program, along with Van-Leo: Portraits of a Golden Age, an exhibition honoring the legacy of the celebrated photographer.

The AUC Tahrir CultureFest sheds light on Cairo’s role as a dynamic global city, serving as a celebration of Cairo’s rich cultural heritage but also as a vital platform for fostering dialogue across diverse cultural boundaries.

By uniting artists, scholars, and community members, the festival creates a space where art, academia, and the public intersect to engage with shared histories, contemporary issues, and innovative ideas. The festival emphasizes how cultural exchange plays a crucial role in reinforcing the shared connections between individuals and communities.