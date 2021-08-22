5 Egyptian Restaurants Every Tourist Should Try

From carb-loaded koshari to perfectly spiced shawarma, Egyptian food is something most Egyptians miss if they end up living abroad.

There’s no shortage of Egyptian restaurants in Cairo and Giza, but some are definitely more popular than others, and for good reason. Whether you’ve been away from Umm El Donia for a few years or you’re visiting for the first time, make sure to stop by these local eateries for a meal to remember – all you need to bring is your appetite!

Kebdet El Prince

Famous for the liver dish it’s named after, Kebdet El Prince is one of the most popular local eateries in Egypt. Located in Imbaba, it offers a mouthwatering variety of Egyptian dishes, including molokheyya, oriental sausages, and fattah.

Recommended: Molokheyya

Price range: $$$

Abou Haidar

The ongoing debate between Egyptian shawarma versus Syrian shawarma won’t end anytime soon, but the former gets bonus points thanks to Abou Haidar. Located in Heliopolis, it’s famous for its beef shawarma buns, homemade chips, and cold mango juice. One of the restaurant’s charms is how it’s always surrounded by cars and pedestrians, but they now offer a delivery option so you can enjoy it at home.

Recommended: Beef shawarma

Price range: $$

Hawawshi El Refai

Making delicious hawawshi might seem easy, but a lot of work goes into picking the right cuts and spices to offer a flavorful sandwich and balanced bread-to-beef ratio. Hawawshi El Refai continues to be one of the most popular hawawshi spots in Egypt, with branches in Downtown Cairo, Maadi, New Cairo, and Sheikh Zayed. For a truly authentic experience, visit the original downtown branch.

Recommended: Double cheese hawawshi

Price range: $$

Koshary El Tahrir

Rice, lentils, pasta, fried onions – many tourists raise their eyebrows at this carb-loaded dish until they taste it and find out what the fuss is all about. Koshary El Tahrir has branches in Cairo, Alexandria, and even the North Coast, so you’re bound to stumble upon it during your visit. Be careful with the spicy sauce though; it’s not for the faint of heart!

Recommended: Tahrir

Price range: $

Felfela

There’s a reason why Felfela is so popular among tourists: it offers a little bit of everything. The menu boasts a huge variety of Egyptian dishes, which is perfect for visitors who don’t have time to visit a lot of places in Cairo but still want to try everything from falafel (or taamia) to shawarma.

Recommended: Falafel with pastrami and cheddar cheese

Price range: $$$

Price key used in this article:

$ – inexpensive

$$ – moderately expensive

$$$ – expensive

