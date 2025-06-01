New Alamein City Set to Host Major International Art Events

New Alamein City is set to host two significant international art events in 2025. The first edition of the Egypt International Sculpture Symposium will take place from 6 August to 30 September, alongside the second edition of ART SPACE, running from 19 July to 30 September.

The sculpture symposium will feature 30 distinguished artists from Egypt and around the globe, who will work with stone and recycled materials to create large-scale artworks along the picturesque Mediterranean coast.

Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of the New Alamein City Authority, expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the city’s commitment to providing the necessary facilities to ensure its success.

The symposium will offer the public a rare opportunity to witness the artistic process in real-time, from the initial carving of granite blocks to the intricate crafting of pieces from repurposed materials.

In addition to live sculpting sessions, the symposium will include workshops, a contemporary art exhibition, and a unique closing event titled Art Dinner.

Artists will also participate in a comprehensive tourism program by exploring key landmarks such as the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, showcasing Egypt’s rich cultural heritage.

Complementing the symposium, the ART SPACE event will feature a series of art exhibitions, visual installations, and interactive workshops designed to engage the public and foster a deeper appreciation for contemporary art.

Located on Egypt’s Mediterranean North Coast, within the boundaries of Marsa Matrouh Governorate, New Alamein City, recently named the 2025 Arab Summer Capital, is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the cultural landscape of the region. With its modern infrastructure and luxury resorts, the city is attracting tourists and also positioning itself as a center for artistic endeavors.