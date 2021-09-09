Lebanon To Receive Natural Gas From Egypt After Four-Party Ministerial Meeting

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced Wednesday that Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon have agreed to deliver Egyptian natural gas to Lebanon to help the country with its energy crisis. The decision came during a meeting held following an invitation from Jordan’s Minister of Energy Hala Zawati.

Hosted in the Jordanian capital Amman, the meeting was attended by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq Al-Mulla, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme, and the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Raymond Ghajar.

“We put a roadmap with the ministers so that we can soon ensure that everything is ready and can then begin pumping gas as soon as possible,” said Al-Molla in a press conference held after the meeting.

In the statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Al-Mulla stressed Egypt’s commitment to supporting this cooperation to meet the needs of the Lebanese people.

Under this agreement, Egyptian gas will be transported through Jordan and Syria to Lebanon to activate gas-operated power plants that have been on a ten-year hiatus.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter