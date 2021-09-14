EgyptAir to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights in October

‘Israel speaks Arabic,’ the official Arabic-language Facebook page for Israel, announced Tuesday 14 September, that Egypt’s national airline, EgyptAir will start operating direct flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv next month.

For the first time in decades, EgyptAir will operate with four weekly flights starting with 3, 4, 5, and 7 October.

More so, Israel’s Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli, stated that Sinai’s Taba border crossing will become fully operational with extended opening hours, allowing an unlimited number of entry permits per day.

EgyptAir’s official Facebook page has not made an announcement yet.

Following the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty which demanded active civilian aviation between the two countries, the only flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Cairo International Airport were operated by Air Sinai, a subsidiary of EgyptAir, discreetly. The flights operated in unmarked aircrafts, without the Egyptian flag.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, 13 September in Sharm El Sheikh, marking the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt in over a decade.

