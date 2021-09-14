News

EgyptAir to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights in October

mm
EgyptAir to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights in October

Photo via Israel Hayom

‘Israel speaks Arabic,’ the official Arabic-language Facebook page for Israel, announced Tuesday 14 September, that Egypt’s national airline, EgyptAir will start operating direct flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv next month.

For the first time in decades, EgyptAir will operate with four weekly flights starting with 3, 4, 5, and 7 October.

More so, Israel’s Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli, stated that Sinai’s Taba border crossing will become fully operational with extended opening hours, allowing an unlimited number of entry permits per day.

EgyptAir’s official Facebook page has not made an announcement yet.

Following the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty which demanded active civilian aviation between the two countries, the only flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Cairo International Airport were operated by Air Sinai, a subsidiary of EgyptAir, discreetly. The flights operated in unmarked aircrafts, without the Egyptian flag.

Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, 13 September in Sharm El Sheikh, marking the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt in over a decade.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

A Morbid Lifeline: Cairo’s City of the Dead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Israeli Prime Minister Visits Egypt for the First Time in a Decade

Mona Abdou13 September 2021
Read More

Egypt Launches National Strategy for Human Rights

Egyptian Streets11 September 2021
Read More

Success Stories are the Main Driver of Africa’s Development: Minister Rania A. Al-Mashat

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Lebanon To Receive Natural Gas From Egypt After Four-Party Ministerial Meeting

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Explore the Cultural Treasures of Egypt’s Port Said This Year

Egyptian Streets7 September 2021
Read More

Social Solidarity Urges Egypt’s Nurseries To Avoid Religious Verses

Marina Makary5 September 2021
Read More

COVID-19 Cases Rise as Egypt Prepares to Enter Fourth Wave

Egyptian Streets3 September 2021
Read More

Mohamed Elzayat Wins Egypt’s Seventh Medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Egyptian Streets2 September 2021
Read More