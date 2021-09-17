News

Egypt Removed from UK COVID-19 ‘Red List’

mm
Egypt Removed from UK COVID-19 ‘Red List’

Photo via the Independent.

Egypt will no longer be on the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 ‘red list’ as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 September, meaning that there will no longer be a self-financed, 10-day mandated hotel quarantine for those traveling from Egypt to England.

The change was announced on 17 September on the British government’s online guide to its COVID-19 travel regulations, explaining that Egypt will move to the less strict ‘amber list.’ Travelers coming from ‘amber list’ countries must take a PCR test in the three days prior to their trip to England, book and pay a further PCR test to be taken on upon their arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form.

Travelers who are not vaccinated under the UK government-sanctioned programs must complete a 10-day at-home quarantine and take a further PCR test on or after the eighth day of their quarantine. This includes those vaccinated within the Egyptian government’s vaccine rollout.

Egypt was initially placed on the UK’s ‘red list’ on 8 June, with the justification that the country’s “COVID-19 prevalence is assessed to be high and there is evidence to suggest community transmission of variants of concern.”

Egypt’s status on the ‘red list’ caused a financial strain on those who had to travel to the UK from Egypt with the UK government charging up to GBP 2285 (approximately EGP 50,000), but it had also begun to affect Egypt’s economy as a whole. In August, the World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed that the situation was posing a serious threat to the country’s travel and tourism sector, highlighting that the economy could face daily losses of more than EGP 31 million if it continued to be on the ‘red list.’

Egypt Dreams of Winter Olympics Debut After 40-Year Absence

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Writer and Internship Coordinator at Egyptian Streets. Communications Officer at the American University in Cairo. Holds a master's degree in Global Journalism from the University of Sheffield, where she wrote a dissertation on the effect of disinformation on the profession of journalism. Passionate about music, story-telling, baking, social justice, and taking care of her plants. "If you smell something, say something." -Jon Stewart, 2015

Related Items

More in News

EgyptAir to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights in October

Marina Makary14 September 2021
Read More

Israeli Prime Minister Visits Egypt for the First Time in a Decade

Mona Abdou13 September 2021
Read More

Egypt Launches National Strategy for Human Rights

Egyptian Streets11 September 2021
Read More

Success Stories are the Main Driver of Africa’s Development: Minister Rania A. Al-Mashat

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Lebanon To Receive Natural Gas From Egypt After Four-Party Ministerial Meeting

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Explore the Cultural Treasures of Egypt’s Port Said This Year

Egyptian Streets7 September 2021
Read More

Social Solidarity Urges Egypt’s Nurseries To Avoid Religious Verses

Marina Makary5 September 2021
Read More

COVID-19 Cases Rise as Egypt Prepares to Enter Fourth Wave

Egyptian Streets3 September 2021
Read More