News

Non-vaccinated Citizens Not Allowed to Enter Government Facilities Starting December 1

mm
Non-vaccinated Citizens Not Allowed to Enter Government Facilities Starting December 1

The meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis in Cairo on Sunday
Photo via Facebook

The Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis, headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, announced on Sunday, 17 October, that non-vaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter their workplaces after 15 November except if they submit a PCR test every week, and non-vaccinated citizens will not be allowed to enter any government facility from 1 December onwards.

Madbouly also stated the committee’s decision to allocate EGP 1 billion to compensate for coronavirus-related expenses.

Additionally, the committee decided to reopen mosque bathrooms while following the necessary precautionary measures. This comes following the closure of all mosque bathrooms in the country in March 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Hala Zayed, reviewed the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Egypt, as well as the ministry’s efforts in providing vaccines to the entire population. Zayed said that Egypt has a total of 63.2 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sinovac/VACSERA, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sputnik.

According to Zayed, 31.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Egypt to date.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Orascom Inks Deal to Build 500 MW Wind Farm in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

Orascom Inks Deal to Build 500 MW Wind Farm in Egypt

Egyptian Streets14 October 2021
Read More

Egyptian Football Fans to Return to Stadiums After a 6-Year Ban

Nadine Khaled13 October 2021
Read More

‘Everything Under Control’ After Fire Engulfs Gouna Film Festival Plaza

Egyptian Streets13 October 2021
Read More

Egypt Arrests Three After 20,000+ Vaccines Found Dumped in Waterway

Mona Abdou11 October 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Big Ramy Wins Mr. Olympia Title for Second Year in a Row

Egyptian Streets10 October 2021
Read More

Egypt Announces the Third Fuel Price Increase of 2021

Nadine Khaled8 October 2021
Read More

Moushira Khattab Becomes First Female President of Egypt’s Human Rights Council

Marina Makary7 October 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Appoints 98 Women to State Council Positions

Egyptian Streets5 October 2021
Read More