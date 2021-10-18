Non-vaccinated Citizens Not Allowed to Enter Government Facilities Starting December 1

The Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis, headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, announced on Sunday, 17 October, that non-vaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter their workplaces after 15 November except if they submit a PCR test every week, and non-vaccinated citizens will not be allowed to enter any government facility from 1 December onwards.

Madbouly also stated the committee’s decision to allocate EGP 1 billion to compensate for coronavirus-related expenses.

Additionally, the committee decided to reopen mosque bathrooms while following the necessary precautionary measures. This comes following the closure of all mosque bathrooms in the country in March 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Hala Zayed, reviewed the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Egypt, as well as the ministry’s efforts in providing vaccines to the entire population. Zayed said that Egypt has a total of 63.2 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sinovac/VACSERA, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sputnik.

According to Zayed, 31.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Egypt to date.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter