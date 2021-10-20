Saudi Arabia Turns Offshore Oil Rig Into Huge Adventure Park

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced Friday 15 October the launch of “THE RIG”, its newest tourism project inspired by offshore oil platforms. This comes in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the environment by lessening its dependence on oil and focusing more on tourism and entertainment.

The project will be situated in the Arabian Gulf, spanning an area of over 150,000 square meters to boast a plethora of leisurely offerings including restaurants, hotels, and extreme sports.

A rendering of “THE RIG”, advertised by the PIF, showcases a mixture of rollercoasters, child-friendly attractions, race cars, and watersports enmeshed in the existing structure of the former oil rig. The PIF states that the attraction will adhere to sustainable practices to further the mission of environmental preservation.

“The project is… expected to attract tourists from around the world, while being especially popular with citizens and residents of the GCC countries in the region,” reads a statement from the PIF.

The tourist attraction is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategic framework for economic diversification, entitled ‘Vision 2030’. Since reducing its dependence on oil, the Kingdom has set its sights on bolstering revenue through alternative sectors, including tourism and entertainment.

“THE RIG” news comes shortly after the announcement of Six Flags Qiddiya and its plans to launch the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

