Mohamed Salah Becomes Top Scoring African in Premier League

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Manchester United. (Getty)

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah became the top-scoring African player in Premier League history after his hat-trick at Old Trafford on Sunday, winning a 5-0 victory against humiliated Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah has now overtaken retired Chelsea forward Didier Drogba with a tally of 107 goals, and also became the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford since Brazil legend Ronaldo in 2003.

Scoring in all 10 successive games throughout the competition, Liverpool are now second place, just one point behind Chelsea, and are projected to win the English title that is currently held by Manchester City.

Salah was described as “the best” player in the world by his Liverpool football manager Jürgen Klopp, as well as many fans and pundits on social media.

“Yeah he is, for sure, one of the best in the world now. It’s obviously not for me or whatever to say who is the best. For me, he’s the best. I see him every day and that makes it more easy for me,” the football manager said during the press conference.

Last week, Mohamed Salah visited his own waxwork at Madame Tussauds London, which he described as a ‘blessing’.

 

Charming and Heartwarming: Stories from the Cats of Egypt Facebook Page

