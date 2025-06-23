EgyptAir Cancels Flights to Gulf Cities Amid Regional Tensions

As a result of the ongoing developments in the region and the closure of airspace in several Gulf countries, EgyptAir has announced on Monday, June 23, the cancellation of all flights between Cairo International Airport and cities across the Gulf until further notice.

In a statement, the airline said the decision was made “in light of the events unfolding in the region” and emphasized that flight operations will resume once the situation stabilizes.

EgyptAir’s Integrated Operations Center is closely monitoring the situation around the clock and will provide updates as they become available.

The decision follows a wave of regional disruptions triggered by Iranian missile strikes on U.S. military positions, including Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base. The attack prompted Qatar and other Gulf states, such as Kuwait, to shut down their airspace as a precautionary measure.

The UAE and Bahrain’s airspaces were also closed.

Earlier, Israel had expanded its military campaign with strikes deep inside Iran, including on Tehran’s Evin Prison. In the early hours of Sunday, U.S. stealth bombers had hit three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the stakes even further.

Iran threatened retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli cities, and now appears to be escalating threats toward U.S. forces in the region.

This story is developing. Updates will be provided as they are confirmed.