Arts & Culture

Get Creative: 6 Places that Offer Art Courses in Cairo

mm
Get Creative: 6 Places that Offer Art Courses in Cairo

Photo: Pixabay

Creating art in all its forms is a soothing, oftentimes meditative activity, and the best part is that it is never age-specific. You’re never too old to learn a new skill or explore a new art form, whether it’s something you can use for home décor like candle making or origami, or simply an activity that can help during times of stress, such as oil painting.

Cairo is filled with art studios and schools that host talented instructors striving to transfer their knowledge to others, and we’ve compiled some of them in the list below.

Art Café (Maadi and Sheikh Zayed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Art Cafe-Egypt (@artcafeegypt)

Art Café offers a variety of art courses for both children and adults, from fine arts like drawing and painting to fashion sketching and decoupage. The Art Café calendar is always brimming with opportunities for learning new art forms and skills for art enthusiasts of any age.

To find out more about Art Café and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

Earth Gallery (Maadi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Earth Gallery (@earth_gallery)

A gallery offering stunning handmade items ranging from painted wooden chairs to dreamcatchers, Earth Gallery offers art courses for beginners covering areas such as drawing, wall clock-painting, and dreamcatcher-making. It also offers preparatory art courses for new applied arts and architecture students.

To find out more about Earth Gallery and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

DIY Café (New Cairo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIY Cafe (@diycafeegypt)

DIY Café offers patrons a variety of art materials they can use to create almost anything, making it a great place to experiment with your creativity and go beyond your comfort zone. The courses offered at DIY Café vary from embroidery and origami to doodling and mosaic.

To find out more about DIY Café and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Afnan Art Studio (New Cairo)

Afnan Art Studio is an art education center offering a range of art courses targeting both adults and children, including oil painting, acrylic painting, and candle making.

To find out more about Afnan Art Studio and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Smart Art (Maadi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smart Art (@smartarteg)

Smart Art offers a variety of courses on art techniques and skills for children and adults, with the option to opt for private or group classes. The studio’s social media pages are also full of useful tips and tricks for aspiring artists as well.

To find out more about Smart Art and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

Cocoon Cultural Center (Downtown Cairo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cocoon (@cocooncultureeg)

Known for offering art retreats, Cocoon Cultural Center regularly organizes a diverse range of courses, including sculpting, collage making, jewelry design, and calligraphy.

To find out more about Cocoon Cultural Center and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Exclusive with Fatma Said: The Egyptian Soprano Who Just Won Germany’s Most Prestigious Music Award
Why Scarabs Are at The Heart of Ancient Egyptian Symbolism

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

A writer and editor based in Cairo, Mona is passionate about providing people with a platform to share their stories. Her interests include cultural issues, mental health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the American University in Cairo.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Exclusive with Fatma Said: The Egyptian Soprano Who Just Won Germany’s Most Prestigious Music Award

Moustafa Daly27 October 2021
Read More

Why Scarabs Are at The Heart of Ancient Egyptian Symbolism

Mona Abdou26 October 2021
Read More

How Kim Kardashian Indirectly Brought Home Nedjemankh

Mona Abdou25 October 2021
Read More

“Harnessing Ancient Energy”: The Grateful Dead’s 1978 Concert in Giza

Mona Bassel22 October 2021
Read More

How to Teach Your Kids Living Abroad About Egyptian Heritage

Mirna Abdulaal21 October 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Nora Zeid in First Solo Exhibition: How Do We Value Our Heritage?

Marina Makary21 October 2021
Read More

‘Tallahassee’ Tackles Mental Health Stigma in Arab-American Communities

Amina Zaineldine17 October 2021
Read More

Soaking Up the Flavor: Dipping Culture in Egyptian Cuisine

Mona Bassel16 October 2021
Read More