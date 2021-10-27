Get Creative: 6 Places that Offer Art Courses in Cairo

Creating art in all its forms is a soothing, oftentimes meditative activity, and the best part is that it is never age-specific. You’re never too old to learn a new skill or explore a new art form, whether it’s something you can use for home décor like candle making or origami, or simply an activity that can help during times of stress, such as oil painting.

Cairo is filled with art studios and schools that host talented instructors striving to transfer their knowledge to others, and we’ve compiled some of them in the list below.

Art Café (Maadi and Sheikh Zayed)

Art Café offers a variety of art courses for both children and adults, from fine arts like drawing and painting to fashion sketching and decoupage. The Art Café calendar is always brimming with opportunities for learning new art forms and skills for art enthusiasts of any age.

To find out more about Art Café and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

Earth Gallery (Maadi)

A gallery offering stunning handmade items ranging from painted wooden chairs to dreamcatchers, Earth Gallery offers art courses for beginners covering areas such as drawing, wall clock-painting, and dreamcatcher-making. It also offers preparatory art courses for new applied arts and architecture students.

To find out more about Earth Gallery and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

DIY Café (New Cairo)

DIY Café offers patrons a variety of art materials they can use to create almost anything, making it a great place to experiment with your creativity and go beyond your comfort zone. The courses offered at DIY Café vary from embroidery and origami to doodling and mosaic.

To find out more about DIY Café and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Afnan Art Studio (New Cairo)

Afnan Art Studio is an art education center offering a range of art courses targeting both adults and children, including oil painting, acrylic painting, and candle making.

To find out more about Afnan Art Studio and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Smart Art (Maadi)

Smart Art offers a variety of courses on art techniques and skills for children and adults, with the option to opt for private or group classes. The studio’s social media pages are also full of useful tips and tricks for aspiring artists as well.

To find out more about Smart Art and its courses, visit its website by clicking here.

Cocoon Cultural Center (Downtown Cairo)

Known for offering art retreats, Cocoon Cultural Center regularly organizes a diverse range of courses, including sculpting, collage making, jewelry design, and calligraphy.

To find out more about Cocoon Cultural Center and its courses, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

