TikTok Star Ali Majed Brings Inclusivity to the Saudi Beauty Scene

Scroll through TikTok for long enough and there is a good chance you will land on a makeup tutorial, most likely a woman doing her routine. But Ali Majed, a Saudi beauty influencer with over 700,000 followers, brings something different to the table.

As a young man in a space largely dominated by women, he is not just showing off looks; he also shares his knowledge behind makeup and skincare, and making that knowledge accessible, fun and inclusive for people from all ages and backgrounds.

In one of his videos, for example, Majed answers a question from a follower asking how to apply concealer on mature skin, specifically for a woman in her 50s with wrinkles. He breaks it down step by step, starting with a simple but important tip: applying moisturizer under the eyes to soften the skin and help the concealer go on more smoothly.

The more you watch Majed’s videos, the more it is clear how well he gets his audience. He understands that the region’s climate calls for a different approach to skincare and makeup, and he does not just push products. Instead, he creates space for honesty and connection, especially through his ‘Fadfada Friday‘ series, where he opens up about personal struggles like emotional detachment, and how he has worked through them.

But Majed is not the first Saudi male beauty creator, or even a beauty creator in the space, as he is part of a rising wave of beauty influencers that have become part of Saudi Arabia’s growing beauty market. In Saudi Arabia, the cosmetics market is growing at 10 percent every year, way ahead of the global average. Saudis are the highest spenders on beauty products in the Middle East, and this is particularly because half the population are under the age of 30 years old.

