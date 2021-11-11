News

Ministry of Emigration Launches Initiative to Solve Family Disputes for Egyptians Abroad

Nabila Makram, Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs
Photo via Facebook

In cooperation with Al-Azhar Observatory’s “Lam Al Shaml” (reunion) department, Egypt’s Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Nabila Makram, launched the “Al Zuriya Al Saliha” initiative, to protect Egyptian children abroad from family disputes.

The ministry’s official statement highlighted that the initiative aims to protect second and third generation children of Egyptian immigrants from being affected by family problems with potential negative impact on their lives.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Family House, after receiving multiple complaints and inquiries from Egyptians abroad.

The Egyptian Family House, headed by Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Tawadros II, the Patriarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church, is an organization that aims to implement values from various religions and cultures to promote community peace and lay the foundations for cooperation and coexistence among Egyptians.

In the Emigration Ministry’s statement, Makram called on Egyptians abroad who are struggling with family issues to register on Al-Azhar Observatory’s reunion portal or contact them via their hotline 19906, which operates daily from 8 am to 4 pm Cairo time.

Makram stressed the ministry’s commitment to second and third generations of Egyptians abroad, and the need to strengthen the bonds of communication with them.

“There are family disputes that prevent children from returning home in some cases,” she said in the statement.

Nabila Makram communicating with Egyptian children living abroad
Photo via Sada El-Balad

Makram has been successful in attracting Egyptian youth living abroad to Egypt by launching campaigns and initiatives such as “Etkalem Arabi” (Speak Arabic) to spread awareness among Egyptian youngsters on their civilization.

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

