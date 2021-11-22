Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably Passed Away Aged 86

Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably passed away on Sunday, 21 November at the age of 86 from an escalation of a diabetic coma at a Cairo hospital, reports Al-Masrawy.

According to Al-Youm7, El-Bably had been struggling with health issues for weeks and her son-in-law, medical doctor Reda Toueima, was monitoring her case. Toueima said that she had to be moved to intensive care several days ago due to complications in the state of her health, eventually passing away there.

Celebrities including Hala Shiha and Mohamed Henedy expressed their condolences on their social media platforms to pay tribute to El-Bably and her unforgettable career on screen and stage.

Born in February 1937, El-Bably graduated from the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts and has since contributed uniquely and memorably to Egyptian theater, cinema, and television with iconic performances such as Raya in Rayya Wa Sakina (Rayya and Sakina), Effat AbdelKarim in Madraset El Moshaghebeen (The School of Mischief), and Bakiza in Bakiza Wa Zaghloul (Bakiza and Zaghloul).

El-Bably, who leaves behind one daughter, quit acting in 1997 after deciding to devote herself to her faith but returned in 2006 to partake in the TV series Alb Habiba (The Heart of Habiba).

The funeral of the actress took place on Monday, 22 November in 6th of October City, where her friends and family said their farewells

