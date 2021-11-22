News

Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably Passed Away Aged 86

mm
Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably Passed Away Aged 86

Source: Sada El Balad

Egyptian Actress Soheir El-Bably passed away on Sunday, 21 November at the age of 86 from an escalation of a diabetic coma at a Cairo hospital, reports Al-Masrawy.

According to Al-Youm7, El-Bably had been struggling with health issues for weeks and her son-in-law, medical doctor Reda Toueima, was monitoring her case. Toueima said that she had to be moved to intensive care several days ago due to complications in the state of her health, eventually passing away there.

Celebrities including Hala Shiha and Mohamed Henedy expressed their condolences on their social media platforms to pay tribute to El-Bably and her unforgettable career on screen and stage.

Born in February 1937, El-Bably graduated from the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts and has since contributed uniquely and memorably to Egyptian theater, cinema, and television with iconic performances such as Raya in Rayya Wa Sakina (Rayya and Sakina), Effat AbdelKarim in Madraset El Moshaghebeen (The School of Mischief), and Bakiza in Bakiza Wa Zaghloul (Bakiza and Zaghloul).

El-Bably, who leaves behind one daughter, quit acting in 1997 after deciding to devote herself to her faith but returned in 2006 to partake in the TV series Alb Habiba (The Heart of Habiba).

The funeral of the actress took place on Monday, 22 November in 6th of October City, where her friends and family said their farewells

Registration for Egypt's World Youth Forum 2022 Now Open

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Nadine is a political science graduate and aspiring researcher. She is interested in politics, sociology, culture, graphic design, and is a strong believer of “knowledge is power and power is knowledge.” - Foucault

Related Items

More in News

Registration for Egypt’s World Youth Forum 2022 Now Open

Egyptian Streets21 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Landmark ‘RiseUp Summit 2021’ Coming to the Pyramids

Marina Makary21 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’ to be Unveiled in ‘Spectacular’ Ceremony

Mona Abdou21 November 2021
Read More

Prince Charles and Camilla Arrive to Egypt for Middle East Tour

Egyptian Streets18 November 2021
Read More

Egyptian Sheikh Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping a 10-Year-Old Girl

Egyptian Streets16 November 2021
Read More

Egypt Installs Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Units at Cairo Metro Stations

Amina Zaineldine13 November 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh Selected to Host Climate Change Conference in 2022

Egyptian Streets11 November 2021
Read More

Ministry of Emigration Launches Initiative to Solve Family Disputes for Egyptians Abroad

Marina Makary11 November 2021
Read More