Egypt Aims for Zero Leprosy Cases by 2030

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed officials on Tuesday to intensify efforts aimed at eradicating leprosy, a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae that primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, and mucous membranes.

During a meeting with several officials to discuss strategies for uprooting leprosy disease and supporting those affected, he emphasized the importance of robust health services in reaching this goal, aligning with Egypt’s broader sustainable development objectives.

Madbouly stated, “Just as the Egyptian state succeeded, and even became a global leader, in eliminating the Hepatitis C virus, as well as Virus B, malaria, and polio, among others, we will be able to eliminate leprosy and declare Egypt free of it.”

Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar outlined the ministry’s vision to reach zero leprosy cases by 2030, suggesting that the plan will focus on early detection and treatment of cases through the Leprosy Control Department’s 27 specialised clinics.

Additionally, psychological and social support will be provided to those affected.

He reassured the public that leprosy is no longer a contagious disease after initial treatment.

The Governor of Alexandria reported on Tuesday, 10 June, that patients at the Amreya colony have been fully rehabilitated, while the Governor of Qalyubia noted a decline in new cases due to evolving treatment methods.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity is also actively involved, providing financial support and job opportunities for recovered individuals, ensuring their smooth transition back into society.

Leprosy remains a public health concern in Egypt, particularly in rural areas of Upper Egypt. While the country achieved the World Health Organization’s elimination goal of reducing prevalence to less than 1 per 10,000 population in 1994, certain governorates continue to report higher rates. For instance, nearly 60 percent of new cases detected annually originate from six governorates, mainly in the south, with approximately 6 percent of new cases reported annually being children under 15 years of age.

Historically, Egypt established leprosy colonies to isolate individuals affected by the disease. The Abu Zaabal colony, located in Qalyubia Governorate, is one of the last remaining institutions of its kind in the country. Established by royal decree in the 1930s, the colony originally spanned 2,400 acres but has since shrunk to 262 acres.

Additionally, the nearby settlement Ezbet El-Safih emerged through charitable donations to support recovered patients who were unable to return to their original homes due to social exclusion