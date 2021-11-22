Hot Beverages to Keep You Warm in Egypt’s Winter Chill

It’s cold. You’re tucked in under your super soft and cosy blanket, watching your favorite TV show, and spending the weekend chilling in bed. Nothing can compare to a warm drink to keep you company and make you feel extra comfortable.

Hot chocolate can be a go-to. However, Egyptians have some unique warm beverages that are both delicious and different in their ingredients, so there’s something for everyone.

Sahlab

Derived from orchid tubers, Sahlab is one of the most common Middle Eastern drinks. Sahlab is also quite easy to prepare at home. This milk pudding beverage, topped with chopped nuts and raisins, can be a perfect replacement for dessert. Not only do children love it, adults do too.

Some sources claim that it was introduced by the Ottomans, which is why it’s very popular in Turkey

Halabessa

Popularly known as “Hummus Al Sham”, this popular Egyptian street food is warm, filling, and rich in flavor. This wholesome mix of spicy tomato lemony chickpeas is adjustable according to your taste.

Although it is more like a soup, it is served in a glass with a spoon for the chickpeas.

Cinnamon Milk

Not only is it a great bedtime drink for both children and adults, it comes with multiple health benefits. Heat milk, honey, and cinnamon, and enjoy a satisfying and possibly even addictive taste.

If you’re a coffee lover and you’re not having it before bedtime, you can also add an espresso shot.

Shay bel Laban or Black Tea With Milk

In any Egyptian household, there has to be at least one member who is addicted to shay bel laban. While some link it to childhood memories of their daily school breakfast, others are fond of the delectable taste.

Shay bel laban provides a balanced blend of tea and milk. A popular favourite, shay be laban is a nostalgic wholesome drink.

